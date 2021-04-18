عربي
> The role of community police in light of the Coronavirus pandemic
The role of community police in light of the Coronavirus pandemic
18 Apr 2021 - 10:30 am
Iraq’s Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi says that community policing plays a vital role especially during the Covid-19 health emergency and the associated lockdowns and curfews: