World leaders affirm support for new Iraqi government

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received phone calls from leaders and heads of government from around the world congratulating him on the formation of the new Iraqi government and affirming support for Iraq and the Iraqi people.

The Prime Minister received phone calls from several leaders of Arab and neighbouring countries, including the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, the Prime Minister of Egypt, Mustafa Madbouli, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Hassan Diab.

The Prime Minister also received calls from the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Turkey’s Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar.

The leaders and senior officials congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office, and discussed strengthening bilateral relations across all areas, including combating Covid-19.

Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi later received a call from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who congratulated him on the formation of the new Iraqi government, saying that Iraq is a strong nation and has a central role to play in achieving regional and international stability.

The Prime Minister also spoke with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who underscored that the United States supports the Iraqi government as it embarks on addressing the economic and other challenges facing Iraq, and that he looked forward to the upcoming strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi also received a call from the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Dominic Raab, who underscored the UK’s support for Iraq and the need to work together to address common threats, especially terrorism and Covid-19.

The Prime Minister also received a call from the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, during which they discussed bilateral relations and the joint efforts to combating terrorism through NATO’s Training Mission in Iraq.

Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi thanked world leaders for their support, saying that the Iraqi government seeks to build strong and mutually beneficial partnerships with all countries based on respect for sovereignty and non-interference.